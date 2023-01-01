Help with Payload + Docker + Nginx

Hey friends 👋
My Docker knowledge is sketchy at best, and whilst I get the core principles, nginx bends my mind. The Docker setup in
create-payload-app
is great, but I'd like to add an Nginx layer so that I can easily and repeatably deploy Payload to a Digital Ocean droplet (for eg)
Does anyone have a sample Dockerfile that includes the required Nginx setup to expose the Express server from Payload?
...ideally one with domain names etc set in a single config that are then mapped into the image.
Would appreciate any assistance 🙏
Have you had a look at our deployment docs? There are some tutorials on how to handle nginz in some of the linkshttps://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#digitalocean-tutorials
I somehow missed that, I think, thansk @denolfe . I'll hack my way through and see if I can come right 😊
I personally prefer to not run nginx inside of a container.
Running it in a container always tends to be more of a headache for me in the long run
☝️ Agree with this. Most would recommend relying on your deployment platform.
