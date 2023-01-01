Hey everyone,Need Help: How Can I Send Data from Frontend to MongoDB?

Hey everyone,

I'm currently facing an issue and could really use some assistance. I'm working on a project where I need to send data from the frontend to MongoDB. To achieve this, I understand that I need to make a POST request, but I'm unsure about the options available to me. Specifically, I'm wondering if there is anything provided by PayloadCMS for this purpose. I've also tried using the LocalAPI, but it doesn't seem to be functioning correctly in my case.

If any of you have experience with this or can provide guidance, I would greatly appreciate it. I'm specifically looking for a solution that allows me to send data from the frontend to MongoDB effectively. Any insights, code snippets, or recommended resources would be incredibly helpful.