hide field in account creation

default discord avatar
xavierpacheco
3 months ago
11

I have a roles field and I need to hide it during account creation:


I have tried this however when I create an account I have the option to choose from available. How do I hide it?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 months ago

    @xavierpacheco Morning! This would be a field-level access control configuration



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/fields


    Specifically the "Read" operation

  • default discord avatar
    xavierpacheco
    3 months ago

    Hello, I already have it config as a field Level Access



    The problem is, upon account creation it shows up and I don't want it to show up during account creation



    In this case, this is an admin only check



    So a normal user creating account should't see the role selector

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 months ago

    is it set to required?



    I'm surprised it would show if you've set field level access control

  • default discord avatar
    xavierpacheco
    3 months ago

    Hey, no its not required

  • default discord avatar
    ibrahem1105
    3 months ago

    have you checked your !isAdmin condition? also maybe trying a condition like:


    {


    admin: {


    // check docs for example


    condition:(

    ,

    ,{user}) => {


    // user exists and not admin


    }


    }


    }


    the access control will protect the backend, and this should hide in dashboard

