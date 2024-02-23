Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

hide sensitive data from relationship field

default discord avatar
dnl.krmr8 months ago
8

In my collections I'm having a field called "author", having a relationship to my users table and per default set to user.id



But when querying the field using the rest api I'm getting the complete data from the users collections including all fields and also sensitive Data such as the api key.


The users name would be completely sufficient.



Can I change this anywhere? Some best practices?

  • default discord avatar
    abdullahasad72538 months ago

    checkout afterRead hook here

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#afterread
  • default discord avatar
    dnl.krmr8 months ago

    Good point 👍


    I'll give it a try 😄



    @abdullah asad thx, worked as expected

  • default discord avatar
    abdullahasad72538 months ago

    how did you do could you share some dummy code

  • default discord avatar
    dnl.krmr8 months ago

    @abdullah asad I'll share it as I finished it.


    Had some correlation with other data/fields

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm8 months ago

    @abdullah asad Here's an example. If you don't want the field data to show at all in the response. set it to

    undefined

    like

    doc.apiKey = undefined

    .

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/4400#discussioncomment-8547663
  • default discord avatar
    abdullahasad72537 months ago

    i wanted to hide data from the res rather than the actual db

  • default discord avatar
    brianjm7 months ago

    That is what this does.

  • default discord avatar
    abdullahasad72537 months ago

    Yes solved thanks

