hide sensitive data from relationship field

In my collections I'm having a field called "author", having a relationship to my users table and per default set to user.id
But when querying the field using the rest api I'm getting the complete data from the users collections including all fields and also sensitive Data such as the api key.
The users name would be completely sufficient.
Can I change this anywhere? Some best practices?
checkout afterRead hook herehttps://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#afterread
Good point 👍
I'll give it a try 😄
@abdullah asad thx, worked as expected
how did you do could you share some dummy code
@abdullah asad I'll share it as I finished it.
Had some correlation with other data/fields
@abdullah asad Here's an example. If you don't want the field data to show at all in the response. set it to
undefined
like
doc.apiKey = undefined
.https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/4400#discussioncomment-8547663
i wanted to hide data from the res rather than the actual db
That is what this does.
Yes solved thanks
