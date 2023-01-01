How can I hide collections in admin without access restrictions?

I dont want to restrict collection access, i just want to keep the admin interface clean for less technical users
I haven't tried it, but I think you can group the elements you want hidden, and then hide it using // hidden: true
but those are groups for fields - i want to hide the collection alltogether!
I don't think it's currently possible. But I'm pretty sure it's in the roadmap
I've seen this request come up quite a bit. I'm going to create a feature request 👍
Currently, not possible other than a hack to disable globally w/ css
Feature request created.https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2357
@moritz Feel free to add some detail in a comment here 👍
I was just looking for this today!
For those interested in hiding with CSS (not a GREAT solution)...
All of the nav-links follow the pattern
id="nav-{collectionSlug}"
I was about to come here to suggest a CSS interim solution, it's pretty easy. To hide the "posts" collection for example:
.dashboard__card-list li:has(#card-posts), #nav-posts { display: none; }
