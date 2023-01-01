DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How can I hide collections in admin without access restrictions?

default discord avatar
moritz
4 months ago
11

I dont want to restrict collection access, i just want to keep the admin interface clean for less technical users

  • default discord avatar
    sometimesdante
    4 months ago

    I haven't tried it, but I think you can group the elements you want hidden, and then hide it using // hidden: true


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/group#config
  • default discord avatar
    moritz
    4 months ago

    but those are groups for fields - i want to hide the collection alltogether!

  • default discord avatar
    christopher.nowlan
    4 months ago

    I don't think it's currently possible. But I'm pretty sure it's in the roadmap

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    I've seen this request come up quite a bit. I'm going to create a feature request 👍



    Currently, not possible other than a hack to disable globally w/ css



    Feature request created.

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2357

    @moritz Feel free to add some detail in a comment here 👍

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    4 months ago

    I was just looking for this today!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    For those interested in hiding with CSS (not a GREAT solution)...



    All of the nav-links follow the pattern



    id="nav-{collectionSlug}"
  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    I was about to come here to suggest a CSS interim solution, it's pretty easy. To hide the "posts" collection for example:


    .dashboard__card-list li:has(#card-posts), #nav-posts { display: none; }
