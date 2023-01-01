Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

How can we support variants in payload?

default discord avatar
mailaneel
4 months ago
1
https://help.shopify.com/en/manual/products/variants

Use cases:


- Variants in ecommerce can have different images, skus, weights etc.,


- Variants in financial product comparison can have different terms and conditions, interest rates, descriptions



How I would like to use this feature?


- I would like fields to fallback if a particular field is not present in variant (similar to localisation)


- Treat variant product as its own item

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    @mailaneel I think Blocks would be an acceptable solution for Variants



    You can conditionally render blocks based on condition of a sibling field, so this would allow you to display different data patterns



    You could then define the blocks in their own files to be tidy



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/blocks#blocks-field
