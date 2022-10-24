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Community Help

How can we support variants in payload?

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mailaneel3 years ago
1
https://help.shopify.com/en/manual/products/variants

Use cases:


- Variants in ecommerce can have different images, skus, weights etc.,


- Variants in financial product comparison can have different terms and conditions, interest rates, descriptions



How I would like to use this feature?


- I would like fields to fallback if a particular field is not present in variant (similar to localisation)


- Treat variant product as its own item

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    notchr3 years ago
    @128658295727587330

    I think Blocks would be an acceptable solution for Variants



    You can conditionally render blocks based on condition of a sibling field, so this would allow you to display different data patterns



    You could then define the blocks in their own files to be tidy



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/blocks#blocks-field
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