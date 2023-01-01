How can we support variants in payload?

Use cases:
- Variants in ecommerce can have different images, skus, weights etc.,
- Variants in financial product comparison can have different terms and conditions, interest rates, descriptions
How I would like to use this feature?
- I would like fields to fallback if a particular field is not present in variant (similar to localisation)
- Treat variant product as its own item
@mailaneel I think Blocks would be an acceptable solution for Variants
You can conditionally render blocks based on condition of a sibling field, so this would allow you to display different data patterns
You could then define the blocks in their own files to be tidy
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/blocks#blocks-field
