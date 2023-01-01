How could let upload in RichText relate to specific "upload collection"?
When I have mulitiple upload collections.
Don't show selector at admin panel.
Good afternoon @sunricestudio - I'm not 100% sure, but I know the documentation for configuring Rich Text Uploads can be found herehttps://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#upload-element
If that does not help you resolve your issue, I am happy to help debug.
@sunricestudio Add the following code to the config of the collections youdon't
want to include as relationships/uploads in your rich text editor:
admin: {
enableRichTextRelationship: false,
},
You can do the same thing for links:
admin: {
enableRichTextLink: false,
},
@tylandavis It's what I want. Thanks you.
This thread is already marked as solved.
