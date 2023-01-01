DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How could let upload in RichText relate to specific "upload collection"?

default discord avatar
sunricestudio
last week
4

When I have mulitiple upload collections.


Don't show selector at admin panel.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last week

    Good afternoon @sunricestudio - I'm not 100% sure, but I know the documentation for configuring Rich Text Uploads can be found here

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#upload-element


    If that does not help you resolve your issue, I am happy to help debug.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last week

    @sunricestudio Add the following code to the config of the collections you

    don't

    want to include as relationships/uploads in your rich text editor:


    admin: {
  enableRichTextRelationship: false,
},


    You can do the same thing for links:


    admin: {
  enableRichTextLink: false,
},
  • default discord avatar
    sunricestudio
    last week

    @tylandavis It's what I want. Thanks you.

  • default discord avatar
    Payload-Bot
    last week

    This thread is already marked as solved.

