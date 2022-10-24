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Community Help

How could let upload in RichText relate to specific "upload collection"?

default discord avatar
sunricestudio3 years ago
3

How could let upload in RichText relate to specific "upload collection"?


When I have mulitiple upload collections.


Don't show selector at admin panel.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    Good afternoon

    @428538980921901056

    - I'm not 100% sure, but I know the documentation for configuring Rich Text Uploads can be found here

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#upload-element

    If that does not help you resolve your issue, I am happy to help debug.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    3 years ago
    @428538980921901056

    Add the following code to the config of the collections you

    don't

    want to include as relationships/uploads in your rich text editor:


    admin: {
  enableRichTextRelationship: false,
},


    You can do the same thing for links:


    admin: {
  enableRichTextLink: false,
},
  • default discord avatar
    sunricestudio3 years ago
    @783701636165402624

    It's what I want. Thanks you.

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