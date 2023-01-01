DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How do i create a custom API route?

default discord avatar
Derosul
3 months ago
5

I'm currently working on a custom field which should fetch resources from an external API, I don't want my secrets for that API to be living in the frontend. Is it possible to create a custom API route which proxies the request to the external API?



I can create an Express route in the

server.ts

for it, but I was wondering if Payload has something built in for this.

