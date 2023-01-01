How do i create a custom API route?

I'm currently working on a custom field which should fetch resources from an external API, I don't want my secrets for that API to be living in the frontend. Is it possible to create a custom API route which proxies the request to the external API?
I can create an Express route in the
server.ts
for it, but I was wondering if Payload has something built in for this.
Using Express is the intended way of doing this.
Wouldn't custom endpoints help with that? (https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints
)
@Alessio 🍣 that's exactly what I was looking for! 🙂
Thank you!
