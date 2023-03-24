DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How do I prevent <No field-name> from appearing on a Collection if that field doesn't have value?

default discord avatar
Panos
4 months ago
18

I have this Subtitle text field:


{
        name: 'subtitle',
        label: 'Subtitle',
        type: 'text',
        maxLength: 256,
        admin: {
          width: '33%',
          description: ({ value }) =>
            `${
              typeof value === 'string' ? 256 - value.length : '256'
            } characters left`,
        },
      },

When this field doesn't have a value, I see it rendered as

<No Subtitle>

. How do I make it so that it doesn't show anything (or an empty string) when this field doesn't have a value?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @Panos - you could give this field a default value of an empty string (you can't pass a truly empty string, it will need to have a space in there)


    defaultValue: ' '

    Only drawback to this approach is now your data will show

    ' '

    instead of undefined when there is no value, however if this isn't a big deal for you then this will do the trick!

  • default discord avatar
    Panos
    4 months ago

    Hi! Thank you for your reply. I tried that but nothing changed.



    Does the

    defaultValue

    need to be set inside the

    admin

    or not? (I tried both but nothing happened)


    {
        name: 'subtitle',
        label: 'Subtitle',
        type: 'text',
        maxLength: 256,
        admin: {
          width: '33%',
          description: ({ value }) =>
            `${
              typeof value === 'string' ? 256 - value.length : '256'
            } characters left`,
        },
      },
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Panos it goes outside of

    admin

    like the screenshot

    Screen_Shot_2023-03-24_at_10.35.58_AM.png
  • default discord avatar
    Panos
    4 months ago

    Yeah, I've been trying that again and again. Nothing changes. 😦

    Screen_Shot_2023-03-24_at_11.40.08.jpg
    Screen_Shot_2023-03-24_at_11.40.40.jpg
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Panos how odd it works for me, I wonder what we are missing here...

    Screen_Shot_2023-03-24_at_10.48.24_AM.png
  • default discord avatar
    Panos
    4 months ago

    Well, the good thing is that I've isolated what I need to focus on.



    I'll try to find what's different about my project and post the solution here if I'll manage to find it.



    Thank you so much!

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Panos of course! good luck and let us know if you need anything else

  • default discord avatar
    Panos
    4 months ago

    @jesschow is there any chance that the Collection this field is a part of affect its

    defaultValue

    in any way?

    Screen_Shot_2023-03-24_at_12.41.24.jpg
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    I would use a custom Cell component for this

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
  • default discord avatar
    Panos
    4 months ago

    Thanks @Jarrod . I'll look into it.



    I tried creating a function that changes the

    defaultValue

    in the admin part of the field, but I'm getting type-checked



    @jesschow , @Jarrod so here's what happened:


    - The

    defaultValue: " "

    works, but I had to create a new Event to realize that it does work.


    - The Events that were already created and had an empty Subtitle were still showing the

    <No Subtitle>

    ; that's where I got confused.


    - To remove the

    <No Subtitle>

    from the already-created ones I need to edit them and just add a space in the empty Subtitle text field.



    Thank you so much. Sorry I didn't catch this sooner.



    (apparently seniors say that I should go with the custom component solution btw)
    Screen_Shot_2023-03-24_at_12.54.53.jpg
    Screen_Shot_2023-03-24_at_12.55.01.jpg
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Panos Warning on doing this—you will have a UX issue in the list if the first column is

    ' '

    as there will not be a link to click to open when there is no value.



    That was one reason we opted to display <No value> in the cell.

  • default discord avatar
    Panos
    4 months ago

    Thanks for the warning. But only the Title is clickable, not the Subtitle).



    I solved it by doing this:


    CustomSubtitle.tsx
import React from 'react'
import { Props } from 'payload/components/views/Cell'

const CustomSubtitle: React.FC<Props> = (props) => {
  const { cellData } = props
  if (!cellData) return null

  return (
    <>
      <span>{cellData.toString() ? cellData.toString() : ''}</span>
    </>
  )
}

export default CustomSubtitle

    File that contains this:


    {
        name: 'subtitle',
        label: 'Subtitle',
        type: 'text',
        maxLength: 256,
        admin: {
          width: '33%',
          description: ({ value }) =>
            `${
              typeof value === 'string' ? 256 - value.length : '256'
            } characters left`,
            components: {
              Cell: CustomSubtitle
            },
        },
      },
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Nice, glad you figured it out. I wasn't saying, you shouldn't just to be cautious of that one detail.



    Good work!

  • default discord avatar
    Panos
    4 months ago

    Thank you so much. And I definitely appreciate the warning!

