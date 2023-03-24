I have this Subtitle text field:

{ name: 'subtitle', label: 'Subtitle', type: 'text', maxLength: 256, admin: { width: '33%', description: ({ value }) => `${ typeof value === 'string' ? 256 - value.length : '256' } characters left`, }, },

When this field doesn't have a value, I see it rendered as

<No Subtitle>

. How do I make it so that it doesn't show anything (or an empty string) when this field doesn't have a value?