How to add a custom element to a Global

hey! I'm just getting set up with a PayloadCMS & NextJS stack to use as a static site-exporter. That's why I'm wondering, how can I add a custom button to my Global that can call a back end-method? I'm trying to use a UI-field but I can't really get it working. Is UI the correct way to go?
Hey @nordddbx, you could certainly do this with a UI field. You could also add a custom button by injecting it into
afterNavLinks
or adding one to your dashboard:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#base-component-overrides
