How to authenticate in getServerSideProps?

I’ve been using this example

to set up authentication in my app. However, this example does authentication in the client-side. For my app I’d like to do check if the user is authenticated server-side in getServerSideProps and then pass the user to the client-side, which in turn makes some other user-specific requests where needed.

However, I’m a bit lost on where to start: Simply calling

http://blabla.com/api/users/me

is obviously not possible since the server-side does not have the authentication cookies set.

What is the best strategy to achieve this?

Thanks in advance!