DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to create custom array fields?

default discord avatar
blankeos
3 months ago
3
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components

Using these docs, how can I create custom array fields?



I find the default array field UI really unintuitive in terms of creating an array field that basically has just one text field:


{
      name: "credentials",
      type: "array",
      fields: [
        {
          name: "name",
          type: "text",
          required: true,
        },
      ],
    },
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.