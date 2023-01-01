How to create custom array fields?

Using these docs, how can I create custom array fields?
I find the default array field UI really unintuitive in terms of creating an array field that basically has just one text field:
{
name: "credentials",
type: "array",
fields: [
{
name: "name",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
],
},
@blankeos there is a gist based on the actual Array Field, without the collapsible element :https://gist.github.com/anthonyivol/c57f6bca4f20fbedd92b1f2618adeebb
, still very sketchy but this is a start
With a custom TextField Input I can get this layout
Thanks for this!
