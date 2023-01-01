How to create multiple collections

Hello,
I have seen various screenshots where the "Collections" and "Globals" sections are named differently. For example "Collections" would be named "Pages" and "Globals" would be named "Config"
I believe I have also seen some showing multiple collections, with icons.
How could I acheive this?
I've read the docs but I'm still lost
Do i have to create a custom component?
Thanks
this gif for example contains multiple collections
In your collections, use de admin group option.
Example:
const Category = {
slug: 'categories',
admin: {
group: 'Config',
},
This works for collections and globals 🙂
awesome many thanks
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.