DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to create multiple collections

default discord avatar
wsz
4 months ago
5

Hello,


I have seen various screenshots where the "Collections" and "Globals" sections are named differently. For example "Collections" would be named "Pages" and "Globals" would be named "Config"


I believe I have also seen some showing multiple collections, with icons.



How could I acheive this?



I've read the docs but I'm still lost


Do i have to create a custom component?


https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components

Thanks



this gif for example contains multiple collections


https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967105150068092968/1089241754768789574
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.