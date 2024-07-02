Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

How to fix site images not showing on the custom domain

default discord avatar
the_real_ninja.4 months ago
6

My site images are working well on localhost and on the default domain but on the custom domain, they do not show.



default domain -

https://mrtrendy.payloadcms.app

Custom domain -

https://mrtrendydesigns.com

&

https://www.mrtrendydesigns.com

I have followed all the steps listed in the documentation for adding a custom domain and 

Accessing Files Outside of Payload Cloud

https://payloadcms.com/docs/cloud/projects#custom-domains

What am I not doing correctly?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    4 months ago
    they do not show.

    Can you give more info? Is this when trying to render from the admin panel or some other place? What errors if any are shown in console?

  • default discord avatar
    the_real_ninja.4 months ago

    As you can see, all the images are blank.



    Error on console


    Refused to load the image '<URL>' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "img-src 'self' <URL> <URL>".
Understand this error


    What I want it to look like both in 

    mrtrendydesigns.com

    and 

    www.mrtrendydesigns.com
    Screenshot_2024-05-29_at_16.07.51.png
    Screenshot_2024-05-29_at_16.07.21.png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    4 months ago

    Can you try adding your custom domain to your CORS array?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview#options
  • default discord avatar
    the_real_ninja.4 months ago

    I've already tried that (or maybe I'm doing it wrong?)



    payload.config.ts


    ...

cors: [
    'https://checkout.stripe.com',
    'https://www.mrtrendydesigns.com',
    process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
  ].filter(Boolean),
  csrf: [
    'https://checkout.stripe.com',
    'https://www.mrtrendydesigns.com',
    process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
  ].filter(Boolean),

...
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    4 months ago

    Looks like someone had a similar issue here:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1229712159689281536
  • default discord avatar
    the_real_ninja.4 months ago

    To anyone who faces this issue in the future, I managed to solve this by adding my origin url in the img-src property like so;



    csp.js


    'img-src': [
    "'self'",
    'https://*.stripe.com',
    'https://www.example.com',
    'https://raw.githubusercontent.com',
  ],


    and also, make sure you have the same url in the cors and csrf sections



    payload.config.ts


      cors: [
    'https://checkout.stripe.com',
    'https://www.example.com',
    process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || 'https://mrtrendydesigns.com',
  ].filter(Boolean),
  csrf: [
    'https://checkout.stripe.com',
    'https://www.example.com',
    process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || 'https://mrtrendydesigns.com',
  ].filter(Boolean),
