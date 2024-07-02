How to fix site images not showing on the custom domain

My site images are working well on localhost and on the default domain but on the custom domain, they do not show.
default domain -https://mrtrendy.payloadcms.app
Custom domain -https://mrtrendydesigns.com
&https://www.mrtrendydesigns.com
I have followed all the steps listed in the documentation for adding a custom domain and
Accessing Files Outside of Payload Cloud
What am I not doing correctly?
Can you give more info? Is this when trying to render from the admin panel or some other place? What errors if any are shown in console?
As you can see, all the images are blank.
Error on console
Refused to load the image '<URL>' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "img-src 'self' <URL> <URL>".
What I want it to look like both in
mrtrendydesigns.com
and
www.mrtrendydesigns.com
Can you try adding your custom domain to your CORS array?https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview#options
I've already tried that (or maybe I'm doing it wrong?)
payload.config.ts
...
cors: [
'https://checkout.stripe.com',
'https://www.mrtrendydesigns.com',
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
].filter(Boolean),
csrf: [
'https://checkout.stripe.com',
'https://www.mrtrendydesigns.com',
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
].filter(Boolean),
...
Looks like someone had a similar issue here:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1229712159689281536
To anyone who faces this issue in the future, I managed to solve this by adding my origin url in the img-src property like so;
csp.js
'img-src': [
"'self'",
'https://*.stripe.com',
'https://www.example.com',
'https://raw.githubusercontent.com',
],
and also, make sure you have the same url in the cors and csrf sections
payload.config.ts
cors: [
'https://checkout.stripe.com',
'https://www.example.com',
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || 'https://mrtrendydesigns.com',
].filter(Boolean),
csrf: [
'https://checkout.stripe.com',
'https://www.example.com',
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || 'https://mrtrendydesigns.com',
].filter(Boolean),
