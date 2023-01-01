How to get a timeline of versions?

I have a collection that uses

versions

and

drafts

. This collection has a field

updatedAt

.

I want to display to the user the

updatedAt

field of the the 3 versions leading up to the currently published versions.

Basicly I want to show to the user a list like this

<ul> <li>Updated Mar 12 by X</li> <li>Updated Mar 15 by Y</li> <li>Updated Mar 16 by Z</li> </ul>

whats the best way to get this data?