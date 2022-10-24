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Community Help

How to get the current logged in user in nextjs

default discord avatar
awfaaraxlast year
2

How do i get the current logged in user in nextjs, I know there

payload.login

, is there something like

payload.currentUser
  • default discord avatar
    zed0547last year

    Hello!



    For REST API see the

    /me

    endpoint:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#auth-operations

    For Local API you can use

    payload.auth({ headers })

    :

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview#auth
  • default discord avatar
    awfaaraxlast year

    Hi

    @654031862146007055

    , thank you so much, i come up with this and now it works: 



    import config from '@payload-config';
import { headers as getHeaders } from 'next/headers';
import { getPayload } from 'payload';

export const getCurrentUser = async () => {
    const payload = await getPayload({ config });

    const headers = await getHeaders();

    const { user } = await payload.auth({ headers });

    return user;
};
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