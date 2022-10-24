How to get the current logged in user in nextjs

How do i get the current logged in user in nextjs, I know there
payload.login
, is there something like
payload.currentUser
Hello!
For REST API see the
/me
endpoint:https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#auth-operations
For Local API you can use
payload.auth({ headers })
:https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview#auth
Hi@654031862146007055
, thank you so much, i come up with this and now it works:
import config from '@payload-config';
import { headers as getHeaders } from 'next/headers';
import { getPayload } from 'payload';
export const getCurrentUser = async () => {
const payload = await getPayload({ config });
const headers = await getHeaders();
const { user } = await payload.auth({ headers });
return user;
};
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