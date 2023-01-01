DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to handle authentication on custom API routes

mvdve
mvdve
2 months ago
27

I have one additional API route which starts an import proces. The route is configures in the global Payload config:



    express: {
        postMiddleware: [importAccess],
    },
    endpoints: [
        {
            path: "/import/run/:collection",
            method: "get",
            handler: importHandler,
        },
    ],


Most works as expected, but i can't seem to get access control working within the middleware or route itself. What i would like to do is call a generic "isAdmin" function (which i already use in other places) on an user object. But the user variable within the request is always undefined. A workaround was loading the import global collection which as access control on it. According to the documentation, access control should be invoked when using req.payload.findGlobal but this is not the case. The collection object is always returned when calling the custom API route. Calling the normal API route for this collections results in a 403 error as expected.



What is the correct way to handle this? Thanks.

  notchr
    notchr
    2 months ago

    Did you call payload.authenticate() after payload.init()?



    undefined users in the cb seem related to that common issue



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/using-middleware#using-the-payload-auth-middleware


    router.use(payload.authenticate);
  mvdve
    mvdve
    2 months ago

    Ah, i will test that, the official documentation states that authentication is always invoked on req.payload.find

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints


    There seems to be a type error: throw new TypeError('Router.use() requires a middleware function')



    Also, i am configuring my routes within the payload config, not directly in Express, you should say the authentication is already invoked.

  notchr
    notchr
    2 months ago

    Hmmm



    I'm looking at

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints


    They say that the req object applies access control

  dribbens
Payload Team
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    As you guys already pointed out, the authentication middleware should be called for you before your custom

    endpoints

    are called.



    Since you are using

    postMiddleware

    that is going to be called at the very end, but it seems to me you would want to get your access control handled first as

    preMiddleware
  mvdve
    mvdve
    2 months ago

    This is strange, it worked for a couple of minutes (had a user object within the response) and now its gone again...

  dribbens
Payload Team
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    To simplify why you have you, you could do this instead:


    handler: [importAccess, importHandler],
  mvdve
    mvdve
    2 months ago

    @dribbens, i also tested with preMiddleware but that made no difference.



    I will try that

  dribbens
Payload Team
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Yeah, it shouldn't matter



    well...



    preMiddleware

    means you won't have

    req.user

    assigned yet



    postMiddleware

    should have

    req.user

    as well as the suggestion I made with the

    handler: [accessImport, importHandler]

    . This is probably not going to fix your issue.

  mvdve
    mvdve
    2 months ago

    Thats sound logical.



    It seems to work with the handler and middleware together. Will investigate what went wrong there.

  dribbens
Payload Team
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    That is interesting! I'm glad it works for you. There could be a bug in globals postMiddleware or something else going on that is specific to your project.

  swnzl
    swnzl
    2 months ago

    I think there might be a misunderstanding here. The docs say:


    req will have the payload object and can be used inside your endpoint handlers for making calls like req.payload.find() that will make use of access control and hooks.

    I think you have to read it like this: "

    can

    be used for making calls that can make use of access control and hooks"


    From how I understand it, there is no magic that automatically tells the payload instance what the currently processed

    req

    and subsequently

    req.user

    object is. So in order to make use of access control for the local api you have to pass in the

    req

    object to

    payload.find

    which is also what for example the find handler does:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/collections/requestHandlers/find.ts#L24e


    Just realized the handler is not actually itself using the local api 🤦‍♂️. Doesn't change the matter, though. You'll have to provide

    req

    and

    overrideAccess:false

    to local api for access control mechanisms to be used.

  ssyberg
    ssyberg
    2 months ago

    @swnzl I have a similar question, I'd trying to persist

    req

    attributes from my custom endpoint (in this case a gql query) but they disappear in lower level local API calls. I tried passing

    req

    into the

    find

    call but got an error. Were you able to solve this?

  swnzl
    swnzl
    last month

    @ssyberg you might want to add another thread with some more context for this. Sounds like there's something else going on, I've never had issues using the

    req

    object.

