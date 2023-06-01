How to implement custom Cells to add thumbnails to relationship fields as well as List views?

I have read the docs on custom Cells:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
However, I am not sure exactly how to implement them. I want to add thumbnails to both relationship fields for images (so user can see what they are selecting), as well as in the List view.
Is there an example I can reference that shows how to pull the custom Cell in and utilize it correctly?
@yhn5790 perfect, thank you!
@chaitealattayy @yhn5790 did you get this working for the relationship field dropdown? I figured out how to add the cell to my List view and Edit views, but not how to customize the items in the dropdown
