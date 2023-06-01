DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to implement custom Cells to add thumbnails to relationship fields as well as List views?

chaitealattayy
2 months ago
I have read the docs on custom Cells:

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component

However, I am not sure exactly how to implement them. I want to add thumbnails to both relationship fields for images (so user can see what they are selecting), as well as in the List view.



Is there an example I can reference that shows how to pull the custom Cell in and utilize it correctly?

