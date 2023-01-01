How to implement Lexical to HTML Converter on the server?

When going through the documentation at

. There is a line saying: "The lexicalHTML() function creates a new field that automatically converts the referenced lexical richText field into HTML through an afterRead hook."

I'm not sure how to interpret the statement. Does it mean

1. I need to implement a serialization mechanism in

afterRead

.

2. Or, Payload generates the content automatically.

Currently, what I see is this in the API call

nameOfYourRichTextField_html: ""

, meaning no HTML is generated. Am I missing something?