How to pass a fields data into the custom cell component

Hi there, I'm struggling with the latest beta version

of payload when trying to implement a

, for my

I have red the docs

both beta and the latest Payload version,

gone through

GitHub issues,

asked *ChatGpt * and now read through the discord channel. I am at a loss.

'use client'; import classNames from 'classnames'; import {FC} from 'react'; export const StatusCell: FC = (props) => { console.log(props); return ( <div className={classNames({ 'status-label-pending': 'pending' === 'pending', //the comparison is just a placeholder so I could test my component of even being rendered (it is being rendered) 'status-label-recorded': 'recorded' === 'recorded', 'status-label-action': 'actionRequired' === 'actionRequired', })}></div> ); };

This is my custom cell component, when logging the props via console it displays

listed in the docs of either beta & latest version of Payload. I do however get the correct field (

) that I have assigned the cell component to, but only it’s config, where I have no access to the actual value it saved.

When I however try to use the Server Version of the cell component I get a

but of course I cannot use helpful hooks to somehow get the value of my field differently as a workaround.

—

I have tried using useField, but here I am also at a loss because it does not work the way the beta docs describe and to use it the way the latest payload docs use it, I would also need the props in the non-beta version of a cell component to make it work.

__

I just need a somewhat correct docs, example or link to either, of a simple custom cell component able to display its corresponding fields data - using the beta version 3.0.0-beta.123.

Any information, help & support would be greatly appreciated!

🙏