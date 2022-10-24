Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

How to pass a fields data into the custom cell component

default discord avatar
lildeliri0uslast year
2

Hi there, I'm struggling with the latest beta version

("v3.0.0-beta.123")

of payload when trying to implement a

custom cell component

, for my

collections Listview.

I have red the docs

both beta and the latest Payload version,

gone through

GitHub issues,

asked *ChatGpt * and now read through the discord channel. I am at a loss.



'use client'; import classNames from 'classnames'; import {FC} from 'react'; export const StatusCell: FC = (props) => { console.log(props); return ( <div className={classNames({ 'status-label-pending': 'pending' === 'pending', //the comparison is just a placeholder so I could test my component of even being rendered (it is being rendered) 'status-label-recorded': 'recorded' === 'recorded', 'status-label-action': 'actionRequired' === 'actionRequired', })}></div> ); };

This is my custom cell component, when logging the props via console it displays

none of the actual props

listed in the docs of either beta & latest version of Payload. I do however get the correct field (

type select

) that I have assigned the cell component to, but only it’s config, where I have no access to the actual value it saved.



When I however try to use the Server Version of the cell component I get a

whole lot more - still no value,

but of course I cannot use helpful hooks to somehow get the value of my field differently as a workaround.




I have tried using useField, but here I am also at a loss because it does not work the way the beta docs describe and to use it the way the latest payload docs use it, I would also need the props in the non-beta version of a cell component to make it work.


__



I just need a somewhat correct docs, example or link to either, of a simple custom cell component able to display its corresponding fields data - using the beta version 3.0.0-beta.123.



Any information, help & support would be greatly appreciated!

:CryCat:

🙏

  • default discord avatar
    zed0547last year

    Instead of typing your component with FC, you can use

    TextFieldClientComponent

    exported from Payload and the props of your comp will populate automatically with a variable named

    data

    that had what you're looking for I believe. There's also other useful props passed to it by Payload:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/beta/admin/fields#default-props
  • default discord avatar
    lildeliri0uslast year

    Thank you for the quick message! Unfortunately that would not quite be what I'm searching for, since I am only trying to edit a single cell for a collections overview of entries - and by typing it to an actual Field i would not actually get a Cell component? (Do correct me if I understood incorrectly...)

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.