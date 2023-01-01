How to redirect without reloading the page using custom components and custom routes

I need to move between these paths and get information from the url using custom React components
Payload uses the react-router directly, you should be able to use this hookhttps://v5.reactrouter.com/web/api/Hooks/usehistory
Here you have payload's own hookshttps://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#useauth
if you have custom components on routes you're responsible for handling the redirect based on auth
Here's an example though
import { Redirect } from "react-router-dom";
// ... inside component
if (!user || (user && !canAccessAdmin)) {
return <Redirect to={`${adminRoute}/unauthorized`} />;
}
