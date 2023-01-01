DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to redirect without reloading the page using custom components and custom routes

default discord avatar
Ragnar_GP
3 months ago
4

I need to move between these paths and get information from the url using custom React components

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 months ago

    Payload uses the react-router directly, you should be able to use this hook

    https://v5.reactrouter.com/web/api/Hooks/usehistory


    Here you have payload's own hooks

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#useauth


    if you have custom components on routes you're responsible for handling the redirect based on auth



    Here's an example though



    import { Redirect } from "react-router-dom";

// ... inside component

if (!user || (user && !canAccessAdmin)) {
    return <Redirect to={`${adminRoute}/unauthorized`} />;
  }
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.