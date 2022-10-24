How to reset Payload CMS database

Hi,
I was trying out some fields in the collections, in the process I added a lot of fields, deleted some of them, changed the types of some of them, etc.
When I changed them, it asked if the columns were removed, changed or whatever, and I chose the correct answer, but it doesnt seem like it managed to modify the columns accordingly, which is OK, I did a lot.
Is there any way to reset the database, so I wipe all my data and setup the entire database again, with the collections I already created?
Thank you in advance
"migrate:create": "pnpm payload migrate:create",
"migrate:fresh": "pnpm payload migrate:fresh",
Hi, maybe this will be helpful 🙂
worked perfectly. thank you!
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