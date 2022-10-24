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Community Help

How to set aliases for server-only modules used inside my hooks (Webpack errors)

default discord avatar
Deleted User3 years ago
4

I'm using multiple libraries involving QR codes and image processing inside a hook. I tried to follow along the webpack settings in the [docs](

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack

) regarding setting aliases for server-side modules to prevent Webpack from trying to bundle them. I'm getting multiple Webpack errors for multiple packages such as:


ERROR in ./node_modules/@jimp/core/es/index.js 42:33-46
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/mnt/c/Users/minanaro/Desktop/payload-cms/node_modules/@jimp/core/es'

BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.

If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
        - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "url": require.resolve("url/") }'
        - install 'url'
If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
        resolve.fallback: { "url": false }


const encodeImageWithQRPath = path.resolve(__dirname, "hooks/encodeImageWithQR.js");
const mockModule = path.resolve(__dirname, "util/mockObj.js");

export default buildConfig({
    admin: {
        webpack: config => {
            return {
                ...config,
                resolve: {
                    ...config.resolve,
                    alias: {
                        ...config.resolve.alias,
                        [encodeImageWithQRPath]: mockModule,
                    },
                },
            };
        },
// and so on


mockModule.js is the same as the docs example, an empty object. I also have my encodeImageWith... hook. I checked the alias paths and they're correct. I also tried setting the fallback values for the modules to be false but to no avail.



What am I doing wrong?


Thanks for your help!



Oh, it seems deleting node_modules/.cache fixed it... Apologies! 😄

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    nice!



    i was just about to say that

  • default discord avatar
    sawariz0r3 years ago

    Coming back to revive this, struggled for a while and removing the .cache was the fixer for me too 👋

  • default discord avatar
    pikayuhno3 years ago

    Yep, had the same problem and this fixed it!

  • default discord avatar
    s4chin2 years ago

    Having same issue, but removing .cache did not fix the error

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