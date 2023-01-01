How to set aliases for server-only modules used inside my hooks (Webpack errors)

I'm using multiple libraries involving QR codes and image processing inside a hook. I tried to follow along the webpack settings in the [docs](

) regarding setting aliases for server-side modules to prevent Webpack from trying to bundle them. I'm getting multiple Webpack errors for multiple packages such as:

ERROR in ./node_modules/@jimp/core/es/index.js 42 : 33 -46 Module not found : Error : Can't resolve 'fs' in '/mnt/c/Users/minanaro/Desktop/payload-cms/node_modules/@jimp/core/es' BREAKING CHANGE : webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default. This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it. If you want to include a polyfill , you need to : - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback : { "url" : require.resolve( "url/" ) } ' - install 'url' If you don't want to include a polyfill , you can use an empty module like this : resolve.fallback : { "url" : false }

const encodeImageWithQRPath = path. resolve (__dirname, "hooks/encodeImageWithQR.js" ); const mockModule = path. resolve (__dirname, "util/mockObj.js" ); export default buildConfig ({ admin : { webpack : config => { return { ...config, resolve : { ...config. resolve , alias : { ...config. resolve . alias , [encodeImageWithQRPath]: mockModule, }, }, }; },

mockModule.js is the same as the docs example, an empty object. I also have my encodeImageWith... hook. I checked the alias paths and they're correct. I also tried setting the fallback values for the modules to be false but to no avail.

What am I doing wrong?

Thanks for your help!

Oh, it seems deleting node_modules/.cache fixed it... Apologies! 😄