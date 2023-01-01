Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
how to shown the relationship of another collection on the admin page

default discord avatar
megetron_
6 months ago
1

trying to display the products on the collection admin page.


in the database , the products collection saves all collections it is belongs to.



i would like to see all the products from the collection view. what would be best to achieve this?



const products: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "products",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "collections",
      type: "relationship",
      relationTo: "collections",
      hasMany:true
    },
  ],
};

const collections: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'collections',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'id',
      type: 'text',
    },

    // {
    //   name: 'products',
    //   type: 'relationship',
    //   relationTo: 'products',
    //   hasMany: true
    // },
  ],
}
