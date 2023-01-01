Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How would I filter out drafts in a localapi query?

banks0
last week
4

Title basically 🙂

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    last week

    Here's an example for a

    posts

    collection to get only published documents:



    const getPosts = async () => {
  const posts = await payload.find({
    collection: "posts",
    where: {
      _status: {
        equals: "published",
      },
    },
  });
    banks0
    last week

    thanks



    and how would I add another condition to it like 

    where: {
    "group.slug": {
      equals: slug,
    },


    -> only return published and in with specific where

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    hey @banks0 , sorry for the late reply on this, you can combine multiple query conditions using

    and

    like so:



    where: {
  and: [
    _status: {
      equals: "published",
    },
    "group.slug": {
      equals: slug,
    },
  ],
}


    You can also use

    or

    as well, which works the same way. That would return documents that satisfy

    either

    condition, wheras

    and

    must satisfy both/all conditions.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#and-or-logic
    banks0
    4 days ago

    thanks, I appreciate it

