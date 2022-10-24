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Community Help

HTML to Lexical

default discord avatar
hai_q_282 years ago
6

Are there any examples to convert a html string to lexical to save it in the db?


Finding hard to understand the documentation.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    2 years ago

    Hey, what exactly is unclear in the documentation? Maybe I can improve it

  • default discord avatar
    hai_q_282 years ago

    export function HtmlToLexical({ htmlString }: HtmlProps) {


    const parser = new DOMParser();


    const dom = parser.parseFromString(htmlString, textHtmlMimeType);



    // Once you have the DOM instance it's easy to generate LexicalNodes.


    const nodes = $generateNodesFromDOM(editor, dom);



    // Select the root


    $getRoot().select();



    // Insert them at a selection.


    $insertNodes(nodes);}




    i want to create a function to convert my html String to the lexical format so i want to return the text in lexical json format so i can save the text in my db



    how do you use the method above though?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    2 years ago

    Here's a better example:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/lexical#html-lexical

    All the functions prefixed with $ have to be wrapped inside of an

    editor.update()

    call back - otherwise they won't work

  • default discord avatar
    hai_q_282 years ago

    what do i have to fill the const yourEditorConfig; // <= your editor config here with?



    and how do i return the json after the convertion

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    2 years ago
    what do i have to fill the const yourEditorConfig; // <= your editor config here with?

    You can use



    sanitizeEditorConfig(defaultEditorConfig)

    to get the default editor config and just use that one.



    and how do i return the json after the convertion
    const editorJSON = headlessEditor.getEditorState().toJSON()
  • default discord avatar
    hai_q_282 years ago

    thank you!

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