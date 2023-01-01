Can someone send me a screenshot of a successful login request that sets an http only cookie? Right now I'm receiving the cookie but it won't get set in the browser and I'm a bit stuck. 👀

@jmikrut I just found out that for cross-site requests the cookie needs to be set "secure": "true" and "same-site": "none". That solved my issue. Would be good to have this option within the payload config to avoid patching the dependency. 🙌