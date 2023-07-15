I am trying to set doneDate currentDate onChange done field.

getting this error
admin > date doesn't have a "condition" property. Conditions are used to conditionally show or hide fields depending on... some condition. You can't use them to set a field's value.
It sounds like what you want would be a beforeChange hook (relevant docs page:https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections
).
When the done field is modified, you can return a new value for the doneDate field inside the beforeChange hook
Worked. Thanks
