I am trying to set doneDate currentDate onChange done field.

default discord avatar
anisulislampranto
3 weeks ago
4

getting this error



  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    admin > date doesn't have a "condition" property. Conditions are used to conditionally show or hide fields depending on... some condition. You can't use them to set a field's value.



    It sounds like what you want would be a beforeChange hook (relevant docs page:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections

    ).



    When the done field is modified, you can return a new value for the doneDate field inside the beforeChange hook

  • default discord avatar
    anisulislampranto
    2 weeks ago

    Worked. Thanks

