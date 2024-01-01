I have a few questions before I make a prototype with Payload

My use case:
- I have a running app at aintboard.com, and we want to add some SEO content as fast as we can. So that means, automating content with a few clicks. Also we want to have our own customizable boardgame list, and I want Payload to help with this.
So my questions are:
1. Can I use an existing MongoDB database?
2. Does it work well with deploying to Render? (I'm looking for cheap places to deploy it to)
3. Are there automation plugins we can use?
Thanks
anyone in here to answer my questions pls?
Hey @Faith M I'll try to get you some answers here shortly. Hold tight!
thanks Sean!
Hey @Faith M
1. Yes you can, though if you meanwith
existing data, then that may be quite difficult, especially difficult to maintain long term
If you do have existing data, what I would recommend doing is a one time data migration script moving it from the old structure to payload
2. Payload does work with Render, and any other normal server host...a client was hosted on it previously however we had a lot of issues with their service...quite frequent down times or failing builds completely out of our control
DigitalOcean, Railway and any others are also good
With version 3.0 you will also be able to host it entirely for free on Vercel!
3.There's no automation pluginsyet
, however you can quite easily build a custom integration with any service you need via the hooks systemhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections
using these hooks you can automate pretty much any aspect of the cms, so you can for example sync data to another system, trigger other functions etc. inside of these depending on what kind of trigger you're looking for
let us know if oyu have any more questions!
1. a migration script doesnt sound so bad! thanks
2. im happy about this vercel route as i already have my app hosted there 🙂
3. amazing thanks
off to prototyping now :typing:
@Paul just realized we're only v2 😬
we're aiming for a 3.0 beta for end of q1 i believe
also does it mean i need to use custom servers for now and i cant leverage vercel's serverless functions?
you can use next-payload as a package, but its quite iffy to work with
custom server is more stable and more widely used by others here...you could host it that way or host payload separately and then migrate
https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload
gotcha thanks
Thanks for jumping in here @Paul !
Also, for anyone who is okay with having theCMS run on a different domain to their website
, this video shows you how you can get the payload admin dashboard up and running on two different platforms, Northflank and Railway.
To get this to work don't manually add the environment variable NODE_ENV to the platform like the developer in the video does, because there's already a Docker file in your project that does that, assuming you used
npx create-payload-app@latest.
Adding in the NODE_ENV variable again will lead to the build failing.
cool, I never knew @Alessio🍣 made this video!
