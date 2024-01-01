I have a few questions before I make a prototype with Payload

My use case:

- I have a running app at aintboard.com, and we want to add some SEO content as fast as we can. So that means, automating content with a few clicks. Also we want to have our own customizable boardgame list, and I want Payload to help with this.

So my questions are:

1. Can I use an existing MongoDB database?

2. Does it work well with deploying to Render? (I'm looking for cheap places to deploy it to)

3. Are there automation plugins we can use?

Thanks

