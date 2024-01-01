Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
I have a few questions before I make a prototype with Payload

default discord avatar
lithia777
6 days ago
11

My use case:


- I have a running app at aintboard.com, and we want to add some SEO content as fast as we can. So that means, automating content with a few clicks. Also we want to have our own customizable boardgame list, and I want Payload to help with this.



So my questions are:


1. Can I use an existing MongoDB database?


2. Does it work well with deploying to Render? (I'm looking for cheap places to deploy it to)


3. Are there automation plugins we can use?



Thanks



anyone in here to answer my questions pls?

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Hey @Faith M I'll try to get you some answers here shortly. Hold tight!

  • default discord avatar
    lithia777
    6 days ago

    thanks Sean!

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    Hey @Faith M



    1. Yes you can, though if you mean

    with

    existing data, then that may be quite difficult, especially difficult to maintain long term



    If you do have existing data, what I would recommend doing is a one time data migration script moving it from the old structure to payload



    2. Payload does work with Render, and any other normal server host...a client was hosted on it previously however we had a lot of issues with their service...quite frequent down times or failing builds completely out of our control


    DigitalOcean, Railway and any others are also good


    With version 3.0 you will also be able to host it entirely for free on Vercel!



    3.There's no automation plugins

    yet

    , however you can quite easily build a custom integration with any service you need via the hooks system

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections

    using these hooks you can automate pretty much any aspect of the cms, so you can for example sync data to another system, trigger other functions etc. inside of these depending on what kind of trigger you're looking for



    let us know if oyu have any more questions!

  • default discord avatar
    lithia777
    6 days ago

    1. a migration script doesnt sound so bad! thanks


    2. im happy about this vercel route as i already have my app hosted there 🙂


    3. amazing thanks



    off to prototyping now :typing:



    @Paul just realized we're only v2 😬

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    we're aiming for a 3.0 beta for end of q1 i believe

  • default discord avatar
    lithia777
    6 days ago

    also does it mean i need to use custom servers for now and i cant leverage vercel's serverless functions?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    you can use next-payload as a package, but its quite iffy to work with



    custom server is more stable and more widely used by others here...you could host it that way or host payload separately and then migrate



    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload
  • default discord avatar
    lithia777
    6 days ago

    gotcha thanks

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Thanks for jumping in here @Paul !

  • default discord avatar
    richie373
    4 days ago

    Also, for anyone who is okay with having the

    CMS run on a different domain to their website

    , this video shows you how you can get the payload admin dashboard up and running on two different platforms, Northflank and Railway.



    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XmQE03y5Ek&t=29s

    Note:

    To get this to work don't manually add the environment variable NODE_ENV to the platform like the developer in the video does, because there's already a Docker file in your project that does that, assuming you used

    npx create-payload-app@latest.

    Adding in the NODE_ENV variable again will lead to the build failing.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 days ago

    cool, I never knew @Alessio🍣 made this video!

