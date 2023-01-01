I am running 1.11.6 and have a description component setup like this:

description: ({ value }) => ( <CharacterCounterDescription value={value} min={min} max={max} recommendedMin={recommendedMin} recommendedMax={recommendedMax} /> ),

Within

CharacterCounterDescription

, I am calling

useTranslation

from

react-i18next

const { i18n } = useTranslation(); console.log(i18n.language);

However, the console.log always returns

undefined

.

My payload config has the following in it

i18n: { fallbackLng: 'en', debug: false, resources: { en: { custom: { ...en, }, }, }, },

I've seen a warning in the console about needing to call

initReactI18next

-- is this not called by Payload?

Here's the error

react-i18next:: You will need to pass in an i18next instance by using initReactI18next FieldDescription@http://localhost:8080/admin/main.js:99101:48

I don't think I'm doing anything different than the docs describe here

Perhaps I'm missing something though

My version of react-i18next was 13.0.1, once I changed it to be the same as what is in Payload's package.json, it works.

Would it make sense for Payload to define it as a peerDependency?