Ignoring server-side by changing the webpack config is working fine in dev, but errors in build.

I'm trying to use opensearch in one of my hooks, and the library does not run in the browser. So I configured webpack to ignore it, following the docs here -

Although this works fine in dev (only if I stop using ts-node, albeit with a warning), it doesn't work in production. I get all the errors as if I haven't modified the webpack config at all.

I've tried clearing webpack cache, still doesn't work. What am I doing wrong?

Solved: need to ignore the file with both

.js

and

.ts

extensions. The tutorial mentions

.js

only. Happy to send a PR for the docs if this is actually the recommended solution