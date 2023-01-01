Images disappear after deploy

Hey guys, i have an app deployed on render, and each time i deploy a new build, images are gone from media collections. Did someone had that problem?
@kresimirgalic How are you handling your file storage? The default in Payload is to save files locally to the express server running node.
It sounds as though you are using storage on the server instance and that instance is replaced each deploy. The docs talk about it here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#file-storage
Hi @dribbens we are experiencing the same issue with images disappearing after each new build during the deploy stage. We are using Payload Cloud and it looks like the file storage is setup correctly, so I'm not sure where/what to check next. Would be great if you could help out - thanks in advance!
This has to be a configuration issue. We will Dm you to find out which project is yours.
@jellekuipersdpm Let's keep troubleshooting here as much as we can. Like Dan said, images that disappear after each deploy typically means that your cloud storage is not configured correctly. It is likely writing to theephemeral
disk that is created for each new instance of your application.
A few questions to help troubleshoot:
- Are you using one of the payload cloud templates? If so, which one?
- Can you check that your project's config is calling
payloadCloud()
inside of your
plugins
array? This comes fromhttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud
Hi @denolfe, thanks for the tips! I'll dig in to it and come back with an answer.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.