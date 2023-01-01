Import posts from Wordpress

Which is the best way to import post from Wordpress?
Thank you!
Cheers
Currently, we don't have a way to do this that doesn't involve scripting with the Local API. However, I think this is something that we may look into in the future.
Ok ok thank you
@denolfe do you have an example of how to do that
Sure, you would do something like this:
import payload from 'payload';
require("dotenv").config();
const { PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY, MONGO_URL } = process.env;
// This function ensures that there is at least one corresponding version for any document
// within each of your draft-enabled collections.
const migratePosts = async () => {
// Initialize Payload
// IMPORTANT: make sure your ENV variables are filled properly here
// as the below variable names are just for reference.
await payload.init({
secret: PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY,
mongoURL: MONGO_URL,
local: true,
});
// Read data from WordPress, you'll need to figure this part out
const wpPosts = await getPostsFromWordPress();
for (const wpPost of wpPosts) {
await payload.create({
collection: "posts",
// data to be saved
data: {
title: wpPost.title,
description: wpPost.description,
},
});
};
migratePosts();
Local API docs here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview#local-api
const payload = require('payload');
const path = require('path');
const slateSerializers = require('slate-serializers')
const { htmlToSlate, payloadHtmlToSlateConfig } = slateSerializers
require('dotenv').config();
const {PAYLOAD_SECRET, MONGODB_URI} = process.env;
const authorId = '' // Payload Author ID
const websiteUrl = '' // WordPress website url
const transformWordPressData = ( data ) => {
return {
title: data.title.rendered,
slug: data.slug,
excerpt: data.excerpt.rendered,
updatedAt: data.modified, // might actually be data.modified_gmt
publishedOn: data.date, // might actually be data.date_gmt,
_status: data.status === 'publish' ? 'published' : 'draft',
author: authorId,
layout: [
{
blockType: 'content',
contentFields: {
richText: htmlToSlate(data.content.rendered, payloadHtmlToSlateConfig)
}
}
]
}
}
// This function ensures that there is at least one corresponding version for any document
// within each of your draft-enabled collections.
const importFromWordPress = async () => {
const baseUrl = `${websiteUrl}/wp-json/wp/v2/posts?per_page=100`
const defaultOptions = {
method: 'GET',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
}
}
try {
await payload.init({
secret: PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: MONGODB_URI,
local: true,
});
const wpPosts = []
const getTotalPagesReq = await fetch(baseUrl, defaultOptions)
// Get's the total number of post pages
const getTotalPagesRes = getTotalPagesReq.headers.get('x-WP-TotalPages')
for (let i = 0; i < getTotalPagesRes; i++) {
const wpPostReq = await fetch( `${baseUrl}&page=${i+1}`, defaultOptions)
const wpPostRes = await wpPostReq.json()
wpPosts.push(wpPostRes)
}
for (const wpPost of wpPosts.flat()) {
await payload.create({
collection: 'news',
// data to be saved
data: transformWordPressData(wpPost),
})
}
} catch (err) {
console.log('Unable to import posts into payload from WordPress');
console.error(err);
process.exit(0);
}
console.log('WordPress import completed!');
process.exit(0);
};
importFromWordPress();
@stfn above is a simple example of using WordPress rest api to import post content into Payload
I then have a simple package.json script I run -
"import": "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js node ./importFromWordPress.js"
@denolfe above is a pretty crud example on how to import from WordPress to Payload using the WordPress Rest API
Woow thank you, it works! And have you found a solution also for convert Gutemberg blocks?
This is awesome, thanks for sharing! 🙏
At the moment It just works with the WordPress content. Eventually I will look at importing media. @stfn do you have an example api endpoint using Gutenberg?
If you have access to the theme or able to add plugins you could write a custom rest api endpoint with all the data you need to import into Payload. If you use ACF flexible content it would probably be pretty easy to match flexible content blocks with Payload blocks
I think it would be tricker to import data from a WordPress website that is using a Page builder
@denolfe I noticed that there is a filePath property in the local API -https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview
. How do I specify which field I want to add that media too
That is specifically for if you have
upload
enabled for the collection. Payload will handle storing it accordingly.
Ok. Is there way to add images to blocks or other fields
@stfn I figured out how to add images from the WordPress rest API. If you need the code let me know and I can share
@christopher.nowlan Sharing it here would be great. These conversations eventually end up in the community-help on our website, so extremely helpful for discovery by other devs.
No worries. Here is the file. @denolfe . If I had access to the theme or server I would be able to write an api with more data to import
