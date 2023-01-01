DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Increase max upload size?

default discord avatar
Luciano
4 months ago
4

Hello everyone,



I'm building an app that requires files with the size of around 10GB to be uploaded, after clicking "Save" I get this error message

Your request was too large to submit successfully.

How can I increase the max file upload size?



Also I use the

plugin-cloud-storage

plugin to store files on S3.



Thank you very much for your time!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.