Increase max upload size?

Hello everyone,
I'm building an app that requires files with the size of around 10GB to be uploaded, after clicking "Save" I get this error message
Your request was too large to submit successfully.
How can I increase the max file upload size?
Also I use the
plugin-cloud-storage
plugin to store files on S3.
Thank you very much for your time!
This bit explains how it works
Now depending on how you're doing your hosting, you might need to configure apache/nginx etc to allow higher size limits too
This is perfect thank you!
