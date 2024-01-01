I've seen a few other posts (

) that don't have an actual solution, but I'm also not able to get a production version of Payload running in a docker container using the Postgres adapter. It appears an initialization that is supposed to happen with Payload doesn't happen. I get an error on the server

ERROR (payload): error: relation "users" does not exist

when visiting the

/admin

route on initial setup.

I have a Dockerfile that can build and run the app just fine:

FROM node:21 as base RUN mkdir -p /home/node/app && chown -R node:node /home/node/app WORKDIR /home/node/app FROM base as build COPY --chown=node:node package.json package-lock.json /home/node/app/ COPY --chown=node:node tsconfig.json /home/node/app/ COPY --chown=node:node src /home/node/app/src RUN npm install RUN npm run build FROM base as runtime ENV NODE_ENV=production ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js COPY --chown=node:node package.json package-lock.json /home/node/app/ RUN npm ci --omit=dev COPY --chown=node:node --from=build /home/node/app/dist /home/node/app/dist COPY --chown=node:node --from=build /home/node/app/build /home/node/app/build USER node CMD npx payload migrate && node dist/server.js

npx payload migrate

is pointing at the

src/migrations

directory though, which doesn't actually exist in the

runtime

docker image result. Are these migrations just any custom migrations I write or should I expect payload migrations to be there too? This leads me to my last question: how are migrations supposed to be ran in production when I don't include the

src

directory in my final build? Here is the error for reference:

ERROR (payload): No migration directory found at /home/node/app/src/migrations

Thanks for any help!

Noah J. (SPARK Business Works)

@jmikrut - you mentioned I could ping you if I had a question on Payload and I've now done some homework!

I don't have Discord Nitro so I'm limited on my post size 🙄

Here are a few more links:

*

*