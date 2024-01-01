I've seen a few other posts (https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1174318822744936488
) that don't have an actual solution, but I'm also not able to get a production version of Payload running in a docker container using the Postgres adapter. It appears an initialization that is supposed to happen with Payload doesn't happen. I get an error on the server
ERROR (payload): error: relation "users" does not exist
when visiting the
/admin
route on initial setup.
I have a Dockerfile that can build and run the app just fine:
FROM node:21 as base
RUN mkdir -p /home/node/app && chown -R node:node /home/node/app
WORKDIR /home/node/app
FROM base as build
COPY --chown=node:node package.json package-lock.json /home/node/app/
COPY --chown=node:node tsconfig.json /home/node/app/
COPY --chown=node:node src /home/node/app/src
RUN npm install
RUN npm run build
FROM base as runtime
ENV NODE_ENV=production
ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js
COPY --chown=node:node package.json package-lock.json /home/node/app/
RUN npm ci --omit=dev
COPY --chown=node:node --from=build /home/node/app/dist /home/node/app/dist
COPY --chown=node:node --from=build /home/node/app/build /home/node/app/build
USER node
CMD npx payload migrate && node dist/server.js
npx payload migrate
is pointing at the
src/migrations
directory though, which doesn't actually exist in the
runtime
docker image result. Are these migrations just any custom migrations I write or should I expect payload migrations to be there too? This leads me to my last question: how are migrations supposed to be ran in production when I don't include the
src
directory in my final build? Here is the error for reference:
ERROR (payload): No migration directory found at /home/node/app/src/migrations
Thanks for any help!
Noah J. (SPARK Business Works)
@jmikrut - you mentioned I could ping you if I had a question on Payload and I've now done some homework!
I don't have Discord Nitro so I'm limited on my post size 🙄
Here are a few more links:
*https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1166861750537310278/1166873848411607110
*https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1164824997265670194/1164824997265670194
You have to specify migration directory.
Payload stores all created migrations in a folder that you can specify. By default, migrations are stored in
./src/migrations.
There are
migrationDir
option in
mongooseAdapter
and
postgresAdapter
.
Cool, so that answers my second question. I don't actually have any migrations yet, it was just for future reference. That doc also mentions that
Payload will check the default and possibly make a best effort to find your migrations directory by searching in common locations ie. ./src/migrations, ./dist/migrations, ./migrations, etc.
but I guess it makes sense to be explicit for my app! Thanks!
hey @nobey - good to see you here!
how are migrations supposed to be ran in production when I don't include the src directory in my final build?
that's really up to you and your build process - i.e. if you are only including your
/dist
folder, then you can run them from
/dist
it doesn't really matter if you run them from
/src
or
/dist
That part makes sense. Do I need to write migrations for each of the collections & fields I create then to get this up and running in production with Postgres? Locally, I can just create the different schemas and the collections just show up in the Admin panel without me having to do anything, but this isn't the case in production.
I am actually going to do a video on this
but the TL;DR
1. use push mode in dev, get everything to a spot where you're happy with it (feature completed, etc)
2. then create a migration
3. then ONLY run the migration against your non-dev DBs before you deploy your new code
Got it, I was assuming Payload would handle and apply schema changes under the hood. This might prompt some more questions down the line once I use it a bit more. There wouldn't happen to be a payload command to generate migrations based on the current schema, would there? 😅 Maybe a roadmap item 😉
Thanks for the help!!
Never mind, this is already a thing!
npm run payload migrate:create
-- cool! Thanks again 🙂https://payloadcms.com/docs/database/postgres#migration-workflows
