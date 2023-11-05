Installing Payload on a VPS for production : Deployment documentation feels unclear

Hello,

I am trying to use Payload in a production server and instructions are unclear. I am simply trying to run the CMS.

# Building

Reading the documentation about the steps to accomplish it:

In order for Payload to run, it requires both the server code and the built admin panel. These will be the dist and build directories by default. If you've used create-payload-app to create your project, executing the build npm script will build both and output these directories.



- On my local machine and commit it? The

dist

and

build

folders are

.gitignore

'd

- Directly on prod server? Then fine it builds.

# How do I use Payload now?

## After the build

I guess that now, I should ask Nginx to serve a folder. Which one?

build

?

dist

?

How can use nginx now? Should I rewrite URLs? serve them as is?

## Should I run

npm run serve

?

I tried this too, on a server with Let's Encrypt and a MongoDB Atlas. But then is an SSL error:

ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: C047A3D8F17F0000:error:0A000438:SSL routines:ssl3_read_bytes:tlsv1 alert internal error:../deps/openssl/openssl/ssl/record/rec_layer_s3.c:1586:SSL alert number 80

I googled about it. It feels unwise to change Certbot's permissions. Running

npm run dev

feels unwise too.

---

There are DigitalOcean's tutorials and I am aware of them, I used them but they just tell to how install needed software to use Payload. But afterwards, I don't see explicit explanation on how to link stuff together.

Also I'd like to add that about deploying to a VPS does not always mean to a DigitalOcean droplet, and have a section directly mentionning DO won't tell people that's it's about doing it on a VPS