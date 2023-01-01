Is it possible to alias server-only modules in Plugins?

I am working on a plugin that includes a file that requires server-only modules. For now, I am just building it as a mock plugin in a plugins directory inside by Payload src directory. If I alias the file requiring server-only modules following the documented instructions, (

) I still get compile errors. Interestingly, I can get everything to compile if I rework my plugin as a collection and load it in the collections aray (the plugin I am writing just adds a collection to the incoming config).

The fact that I can get this to work when I add my collection directly to the collections array but not when I add a plugin that does the same thing makes me wonder whether it is possible to use the documented aliasing technique in plugins. I'm afraid I don't understand what's going on under the hood clearly enough to understand why aliasing would work for collections but not plugins.