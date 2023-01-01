DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is it possible to create a register page rather than creating users yourself?

default discord avatar
Deleted User
6 months ago
12

I think I can handle the backend logic but I was hoping for a native way to do this, especially design-wise, I don't want this custom page to stick out.

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    6 months ago

    You can create a page on your front-end that can register users with Payload. You would have a form with the required User fields and you would submit a post request to the User collection /create endpoint. You will also need to handle -> Displaying errors (Invalid email, password, etc) and displaying success messages to the end user. You will also want to look at the docs for "Forgot Password" and other user-related endpoints.



    We do this for our company website, it takes a little setup, but works nicely.



    There are examples of using payload to create a registration system in the payload repository home on github.



    The benefits of using a system like Payload for authentication outweigh building your own IMO



    (from scratch)

  • default discord avatar
    Deleted User
    6 months ago

    Thanks for the reply. I don't have a separate frontend app, I was hoping to extend Payload CMS to serve a page using a custom route. Is that not possible? Also I couldn't find a register system example in the official repository.

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    6 months ago

    for the access in your user collections just add anyone can register



    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-auth-cms/blob/main/src/collections/Users/index.ts#L33


    see this



    there will be a register button then where people can register

  • default discord avatar
    Deleted User
    6 months ago

    good idea, thanks a lot!

  • default discord avatar
    avant_
    2 months ago

    For those like me, it's not /create anymore, it's



    POST /api/{collection-slug} Create a new document



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.