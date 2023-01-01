Is it possible to create a register page rather than creating users yourself?

I think I can handle the backend logic but I was hoping for a native way to do this, especially design-wise, I don't want this custom page to stick out.
You can create a page on your front-end that can register users with Payload. You would have a form with the required User fields and you would submit a post request to the User collection /create endpoint. You will also need to handle -> Displaying errors (Invalid email, password, etc) and displaying success messages to the end user. You will also want to look at the docs for "Forgot Password" and other user-related endpoints.
We do this for our company website, it takes a little setup, but works nicely.
There are examples of using payload to create a registration system in the payload repository home on github.
The benefits of using a system like Payload for authentication outweigh building your own IMO
(from scratch)
Thanks for the reply. I don't have a separate frontend app, I was hoping to extend Payload CMS to serve a page using a custom route. Is that not possible? Also I couldn't find a register system example in the official repository.
for the access in your user collections just add anyone can register
https://github.com/payloadcms/next-auth-cms/blob/main/src/collections/Users/index.ts#L33
see this
there will be a register button then where people can register
good idea, thanks a lot!
For those like me, it's not /create anymore, it's
POST /api/{collection-slug} Create a new document
