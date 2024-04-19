Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Is it possible to get a random document?

default discord avatar
abdullahasad72536 months ago
6

i want to randomise

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    6 months ago

    Not out of the box, but you could add a custom endpoint to your collection and do some custom logic in it.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints


    Then use

    req.payload

    with the local API, get totalDoc count, then do something creative with pagination/limit.



    Maybe

    limit: 1

    and

    page: randomIntInTotalDocRange


    Is it possible to get a random document?

  • default discord avatar
    abdullahasad72536 months ago

    i am trying to get random documents in batches and would want to not less repeated documents. just like instagram reels

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    So the batches themselves should be de-duped?

  • default discord avatar
    nomad.devlast month

    Is this still the best way to do it? 🙂 Shouldn't something like

    sort: 'RANDOM()',

    be a nice thing?

  • default discord avatar
    notchrlast month

    You could make a feature request on the repository to add that!

  • default discord avatar
    nomad.devlast month

    You're right Let's try that! 💪

