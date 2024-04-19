i want to randomise
Not out of the box, but you could add a custom endpoint to your collection and do some custom logic in it.https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints
Then use
req.payload
with the local API, get totalDoc count, then do something creative with pagination/limit.
Maybe
limit: 1
and
page: randomIntInTotalDocRange
Is it possible to get a random document?
i am trying to get random documents in batches and would want to not less repeated documents. just like instagram reels
So the batches themselves should be de-duped?
Is this still the best way to do it? 🙂 Shouldn't something like
sort: 'RANDOM()',
be a nice thing?
You could make a feature request on the repository to add that!
You're right Let's try that! 💪
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.