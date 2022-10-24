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Community Help

Is it possible to query using a unique URL slug instead of the ID parameter?

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juliandm19953 years ago
10

Is it possible to query using a unique URL slug instead of the ID parameter, such as with the following example:

http://localhost:3100/api/articles/story-of-the-city?
  • default discord avatar
    jakey___3 years ago

    Yes



    i have an example that might help here..



    query


    query($slug:Page_slug_operator) {
    Pages(where: {slug: $slug}) {
        docs {
            title
            description
        }
    }
}


    variables


    { slug: { equals: '/your-slug' } }


    I defined the Pages collection with a slug text field, then whatever else you'd like it to have



    on the calling side, you'll want to get the first index of the result since it's technically getting back all the results. I would recommend making sure

    unique

    is set to true for the slug field

  • default discord avatar
    juliandm19953 years ago

    Awesome. Do you have a repository to check it maybe? 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    jakey___3 years ago

    nothing public, but i would experiment in

    http://localhost:3000/api/graphql-playground

    to get your values right. i found this using the docs menu ultimately

  • default discord avatar
    mihanc3 years ago

    Do you know is that task can be done by using rest api?

  • default discord avatar
    jakey___3 years ago

    sure, you can form your graphql request as a rest call. don't necessarily need a middleman to handle that for you



    the request body just needs the

    query

    and

    variables

    as the main properties. then you'll want the

    Content-Type

    to be

    application/json

    i'm using an auth token generated by one of my users in my users collection so my authentication header looks like

    Authorization

    set to

    users API-Key <your-api-key>
  • default discord avatar
    mihanc3 years ago

    Thanks!



    Did it by using the custom endpoint:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints

    Now I can request the article by using unique slug:

    http://localhost:3000/api/articles/original-article-name
  • default discord avatar
    juliandm19953 years ago

    That is awesome!!! Thank you very much



    Would be awesome for future releases, a feature to query, not only based on id

  • default discord avatar
    mihanc3 years ago

    Yeah... Perhaps something like that: 


    const Articles: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'articles',
  // a unique field by which the article should be searched
  searchedBy: "slug",
  labels: {
    ...
  }
}
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Just want to chime in here that you can do this out of the box with /api/your-collection-slug?where[slug][equals]=slug-to-find



    Also I feel like I have to say, if you do use the local api you should use the “where” property to filter docs at the db level instead of after you get them back 👍

  • default discord avatar
    mihanc3 years ago

    Perfect!

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