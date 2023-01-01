DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is it possible to use the local payload api in custom react components in the admin dashboard ui?

default discord avatar
Alessio 🍣
4 months ago
7

Question from @Hendrik : Is it possible to use the local payload api in custom react components in the admin dashboard ui?



@Hendrik so the local API should only be used server-side. For react components there's a bunch of hooks you can use which you can use though - they do something similar!

