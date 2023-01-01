Is there a clear way to add custom views to admin?

I am following this tutorial on creating a custom view, but it leads to me github where the code is ahead of the docs. Also following the code it quickly turns into a spaghetti trail of imports going across src, admin, components, custom config files, etc.

This tutorial:

I don't necessarily want to hack the framework but understand if there is a clear way to add a custom React view using the configs

components.views

attribute.

As a side question, is it possible to group collections in the admin view? Right now its single row of 20+ collections and navigation has become quite cumbersome for users.

Thanks.