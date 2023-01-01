Is there a clear way to add custom views to admin?

I am following this tutorial on creating a custom view, but it leads to me github where the code is ahead of the docs. Also following the code it quickly turns into a spaghetti trail of imports going across src, admin, components, custom config files, etc.
This tutorial:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#base-component-overrides
I don't necessarily want to hack the framework but understand if there is a clear way to add a custom React view using the configs
components.views
attribute.
As a side question, is it possible to group collections in the admin view? Right now its single row of 20+ collections and navigation has become quite cumbersome for users.
Thanks.
I have been trying to get this working without any luck. Has anyone done a real custom view - plank page with custom code (e.g. ChartsJS BI dashboard over the data in database)?
