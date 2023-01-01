Is there a step by step guide for deploying payload cms as a docker image on AWS?

I seem to find random bits and pieces but never a full end-to-end guide. What do I need to do to get from my docker-compose.yaml file all the way to a running container in AWS (preferably including setting up SSL access to the container)
Hey @tantalum we have a bit of information on Docker here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment#docker
We have recently released Payload Cloud that lowers the barrier to entry for setup! Check it out here:https://payloadcms.com/new
