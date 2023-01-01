Is there a way to change the createdAt value?

Right now I'm working on a case where I need to change the createdAt date made when a collection is made. Does anyone know how to do this? I've already tried adding a field called createdAt with type date to my collection, but when I change the value through this and save, the actual will always revert back to it's initial date.
You could try changing it in a
beforeChange
hook:https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#beforechange
However, I'm not totally sure at what point the timestamps are injected. If they are not there yet you could try updating the document in an
afterChange
hook.
