Is there a way to change the createdAt value?

default discord avatar
NH02
3 months ago
1

Right now I'm working on a case where I need to change the createdAt date made when a collection is made. Does anyone know how to do this? I've already tried adding a field called createdAt with type date to my collection, but when I change the value through this and save, the actual will always revert back to it's initial date.

