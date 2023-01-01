DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is there a way to change the format for dates in the admin UI?

default discord avatar
jakehopking
5 months ago
7

I don't want to use the US or UK standard for dates (

mm/dd/yyyy

and

dd/mm/yyyy

respectively), and would like them to display as

yyyy/mm/dd

Can we set this as a global preference?



This date is horrible for me to read... the day/month is ambiguous and I've made a whole array of errors here thinking that this was UK formatted dates and not US. As said I'd prefer ISO date here to remove any ambiguity.



admin: {
  displayFormat: 'YYYY/MM/DD',
},


Produces console errors.



I've checked your docs, and I can't see a guide on how these can be formatted. I only see the default formatting.



and

pickerAppearance

is throwing type and console errors??



-



  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hey @jakehopking, you need to nest

    displayFormat

    in a

    date

    object:



    admin: {
    date: {
        displayFormat: 'yyyy/MM/dd',
    }
}


    There is an example here but it could definitely be clearer in the docs:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/date#example

    Also you will get errors for YYYY and DD because they are not valid tokens so change that to

    yyyy/MM/dd

    , read more about that here

    https://github.com/date-fns/date-fns/blob/main/docs/unicodeTokens.md
  • default discord avatar
    jakehopking
    5 months ago

    Thanks for this info @jesschow - is it possible to set this at a global level?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @jakehopking currently it is not possibly to set this at a global level but I can definitely see the benefit in that - we should open a feature request for this 👍

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.