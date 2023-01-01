Is there a way to change the format for dates in the admin UI?

I don't want to use the US or UK standard for dates (
mm/dd/yyyy
and
dd/mm/yyyy
respectively), and would like them to display as
yyyy/mm/dd
Can we set this as a global preference?
This date is horrible for me to read... the day/month is ambiguous and I've made a whole array of errors here thinking that this was UK formatted dates and not US. As said I'd prefer ISO date here to remove any ambiguity.
admin: {
displayFormat: 'YYYY/MM/DD',
},
Produces console errors.
I've checked your docs, and I can't see a guide on how these can be formatted. I only see the default formatting.
and
pickerAppearance
is throwing type and console errors??
-
Hey @jakehopking, you need to nest
displayFormat
in a
date
object:
admin: {
date: {
displayFormat: 'yyyy/MM/dd',
}
}
There is an example here but it could definitely be clearer in the docs:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/date#example
Also you will get errors for YYYY and DD because they are not valid tokens so change that to
yyyy/MM/dd
, read more about that herehttps://github.com/date-fns/date-fns/blob/main/docs/unicodeTokens.md
Thanks for this info @jesschow - is it possible to set this at a global level?
@jakehopking currently it is not possibly to set this at a global level but I can definitely see the benefit in that - we should open a feature request for this 👍
