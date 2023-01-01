DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is there a way to get the original size of an image when uploading an image to the Media collection?

eddieDev
3 months ago
I'm currently uploading an image to a s3 bucket via Media Collection using the beforeChange hook. After using the GetObjectCommand to retrieve the image from s3, I am trying to do a file size check on the image file to make sure it isn't a duplicate image being uploaded. However, the filesize property inside the Media collection record displays a smaller size, than the original image size. Is there a way to get the original image size? (My assumption is that payload is compressing the image behind the scenes using sharp). Images attached. TY.

