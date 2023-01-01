Is there any alternative to next-payload for same server access to Local API?

Hi all, I setup PayloadCMS on Saturday and on Sunday I was trying to get next-payload working - really just for the Local API access, in many other ways I prefer the separation of next.js frontend and the CMS hosted separately.
I had various problems which I finally resolved but then - when all seemed to be working - I started having the import fs problem I've seen a lot of people mention.
I'm against the clock so I'm going to revert to a standalone payload installation and separate next.js frontend - but they are currently both on the same server.
Is there any simple, but not hacky, way to access the data from Payload via Local API without running the whole CMS inside the next.js app?
Or - as I am planning to do if I don't get an answer 🙂 - should I just use the normal REST API and accept the same-server speed boast I'll get anyway?
Thanks (ps. using npx install of payload with blog demo template, installed on Saturday)
If you scroll down the page onhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation
there is a
local
property you can pass to init payload without having to pass an express server. If you can provide a path to your
payload.config.ts
in your serve command via the enivronment variable
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH
you should be good to go.
Thanks @plumduffer , so this is based on "Adding to an existing app"?
Not necessarily. Should be fine either way.
Here's an example of how I'm doing it inside a Qwik app:https://github.com/plumduffer/plumduffer-site/blob/qwik/src/qwik/routes/index.tsx#L8-L16
Sorry, bit confused. Let's say I've got my payload running on a subdomain cms.domain.com. and my main (existing) next.js app running an www.domain.com which already does things - including accessing mongodb btw, which seems to be another gotcha I found when adding payload to an existing app....
if I add local to cms, it will disable the api routes, which is fine - in fact great from a security point of view - if I can access the local api from my next.js app. it also says "when set to true, express is not required" - but then I wouldn't be able to access the cms?
but how then do I access the payload via local api in my next.js app? sorry if this is very basic and I'm missing obvious documented info here, but I went down the next-payload route from the start so it's possible i've missed something obvious.
You would be initiating your cms as normal, without the
local
property. And then in your next js app, you initiate payloadagain
with the
local
property, letting you interact directly with your database. Of course, you need to do this on your server, whether that's a server component or getStaticProps or getServerSideProps.
got you (I think). just trying it now. thanks, will let you know!
got a repo to share?
no, sorry
@plumduffer should I be pointing PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH to the config of my standalone payloadCMS app? I'm doing that in my next.js app env file but I'm getting "Cannot use import statement outside a module"
oh, think I've done it. I'm running payload in dev mode, but I just built it, and changed the PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH to the dist/payload.config.js instead of the .ts and now I've got a new set of errors but appears to be returning data. investigating!
yes, working now @plumduffer ! the "new set of errors" was just me being dumb and changing a getstaticprops to getserversideprops and leaving revalidate in. it's now returning the post data!
thanks so much for your help!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.