Is there any alternative to next-payload for same server access to Local API?

Hi all, I setup PayloadCMS on Saturday and on Sunday I was trying to get next-payload working - really just for the Local API access, in many other ways I prefer the separation of next.js frontend and the CMS hosted separately.

I had various problems which I finally resolved but then - when all seemed to be working - I started having the import fs problem I've seen a lot of people mention.

I'm against the clock so I'm going to revert to a standalone payload installation and separate next.js frontend - but they are currently both on the same server.

Is there any simple, but not hacky, way to access the data from Payload via Local API without running the whole CMS inside the next.js app?

Or - as I am planning to do if I don't get an answer 🙂 - should I just use the normal REST API and accept the same-server speed boast I'll get anyway?

Thanks (ps. using npx install of payload with blog demo template, installed on Saturday)