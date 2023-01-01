Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Issues with Custom Endpoint and jsdom (lexical documentation)

last week
Hi everyone,



I'm encountering a challenging issue with converting string to lexical data and could really use some help. I followed the instructions in the Payload CMS documentation here [Payload CMS Rich Text - Lexical](

https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/lexical#html-lexical

).



However, when I compile my code, I'm facing a significant number of errors. The primary problem seems to originate from the

jsdom

package, which I would only want to use server side. I attempted to resolve this by creating an alias for

jsdom

, but I'm unsure if my approach is correct.



Here's my webpack configuration that successfully eliminated terminal errors:



webpack: config => {
  return {
    ...config,
    resolve: {
      ...config.resolve,
      alias: {
        ...config.resolve.alias,
        ['jsdom']: mockModule,
      },
      fallback: {
        util: false,
        url: false,
        child_process: false,
        vm: false,
        os: false,
        zlib: false,
        assert: false,
        canvas: false,
        net: false,
        tls: false,
        fs: false
      }
    }
  }
},


Unfortunately, this solution led to a new error in the frontend console, preventing Payload CMS from functioning correctly. The error is as follows:



Uncaught TypeError: Class extends value undefined is not a constructor or null
    at ./node_modules/.pnpm/jsdom@22.1.0/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/helpers/http-request.js (http-request.js:16:1)
    at __webpack_require__ (bootstrap:24:1)
    at fn (hot module replacement:62:1)
    at ./node_modules/.pnpm/jsdom@22.1.0/node_modules/jsdom/lib/jsdom/living/xhr/xhr-utils.js (xhr-utils.js:11:17)


I'm at a bit of a loss here and would greatly appreciate any guidance or suggestions on how to resolve this issue. This is my biggest pain point and can't wait to switch over to Next.js for Payload CMS ❤️



Thank you in advance for your help!

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last week

    Helloo!



    Does the issue happen when you just import jsdom? Or does it only happen if you actually use it?



    I think there might be an issue in the docs and you actually have to use



    import { JSDOM } from 'jsdom';

    instead of



    import JSDOM from 'jsdom';

    can you test that out too?

  • default discord avatar
    livog
    last week

    Thanks for a quick answer! Let me give that a shot!



    Damn that works 😅



    @alessiogr You are the champ! Saved my life.

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last week

    Glad I could help! Will correct it in our docs asap!

