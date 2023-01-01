JSON custom field example

Is there an example somewhere for creating a custom field using the JSON type?
I'm trying to build a general LinkPicker field that will let a user choose from internal collections (pages or products) or supply an external link. I'd like to store the actual uriPath instead of needing a query depth > 0. For internal links I also want to grab the title from the related thing.
In a perfect world I'd also like to specify a schema for the generated type but that isn't strictly necessary.
Schema will likely be something like this
{
uri: String;
title?: String;
external: boolean;
}
@dianoga Good morning! This may be better for a relationship field, but it's likely possible with the JSON field. Have you seen the example on the Documentation page?https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/json
Yep. In this case I'm building a custom field on top of the JSON field. My attempt at link handling before this was using a
group
of fields;
relationship
for internal links,
text
for external links, and an optional
text
for the link title (assuming it was relevant).
My goal now is to build out a custom input that will deal with all of it and attach the necessary information directly to the document to avoid query depth
Ah I see, out of curiosity, what was the depth issue?
This is a borderline premature optimization. It feels silly to need to bring in everything about a page every time I want to show a link (which just needs a path and maybe the title). In the case of navigation menus with many links that is a lot of unnecessary data being sent around.
Ah I see that makes sense if there are a lot of links
You could also add an endpoint to the links collection for getting back just a specific link in a relation
I haven't played with custom endpoints yet. I suspect that will be useful here as well. We don't have a specific collection for links right now and the need for external link support makes things that little bit extra complicated.
As I'm thinking through the actual UI for this, I may be able to do what I need using built in fields with hooks and maybe conditional logic
