JSON custom field example

Is there an example somewhere for creating a custom field using the JSON type?

I'm trying to build a general LinkPicker field that will let a user choose from internal collections (pages or products) or supply an external link. I'd like to store the actual uriPath instead of needing a query depth > 0. For internal links I also want to grab the title from the related thing.

In a perfect world I'd also like to specify a schema for the generated type but that isn't strictly necessary.

Schema will likely be something like this