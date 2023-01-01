Make field `readOnly` conditionally

Is it possible to do so as we can hide/show field based on siblingData? I would like to make it possible to fill text field only once, this means you are not allowed to edit it once collection/global was saved.
If you set the "update" permissions on the field to
false
and leave create & read as
true
then it can be set at creation and read anytime but cannot be updated after creation.
See:https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/fields
@Kyr A bit unintuitive but works like a charm, thanks!
It's more powerful this way as you might want to set it to allow certain roles to be able to update it (like CEO or admins) but not others.
