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Community Help

Make field `readOnly` conditionally

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nikich3 years ago
3

Is it possible to do so as we can hide/show field based on siblingData? I would like to make it possible to fill text field only once, this means you are not allowed to edit it once collection/global was saved.

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    hades2000823 years ago

    If you set the "update" permissions on the field to

    false

    and leave create & read as

    true

    then it can be set at creation and read anytime but cannot be updated after creation.



    See:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/fields
  • default discord avatar
    nikich3 years ago
    @365498720726286349

    A bit unintuitive but works like a charm, thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    hades2000823 years ago

    It's more powerful this way as you might want to set it to allow certain roles to be able to update it (like CEO or admins) but not others.

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